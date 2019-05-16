

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A woman has been struck and killed by a CP Rail train in Toronto’s Carleton Village neighbourhood this morning.

The incident occurred near Weston and Davenport roads at around 7 a.m.

The age of the deceased has not been provided by police.

The intersection is closed for the investigation.

Metrolinx says GO trains on the Barrie line will not be able to move past Downsview during the morning rush hour due to the incident.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins says trains will stop at Downsview and customers can transfer on to the TTC at no extra charge.