Advertisement
GO Trains delayed on Lakeshore West line after person struck
Published Friday, November 20, 2020 8:49AM EST
A GO Train passes along a stretch of tracks alongside the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto on Friday, April 5, 2013. (CTV Toronto / Maurice Cacho)
TORONTO -- A person has been struck by a GO Train on the Lakeshore West Line Friday morning.
The person was struck east of Burlington GO station, according to Go Transit officials.
Emergency crews are at the scene.
Trains will not be able to move through the area for about two hours, according to officials.