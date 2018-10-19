

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





GO Train service along a portion of the Lakeshore West line has been halted following a fatality, Metrolinx has confirmed.

Halton police said the incident occurred on the Lakeshore West line, east of Bronte Station near Third Line.

According to Metrolinx, a westbound train was being held at the scene while emergency crews investigate the incident.

Trains will not be able to move through the area for about two hours, the transit agency said. GO buses will be provided to customers who wish to travel westbound from Oakville.

GO Trains are operating between Union and Oakville stations and between Appleby and Aldershot stations in Burlington.

Authorities have confirmed that the victim of the fatality was female, but have provided no further information about the incident.