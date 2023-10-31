TORONTO
    • GO train rider struck in face with heavy object in unprovoked attack; suspect sought

    Police are searching for a man who allegedly struck a passenger in the face with a heavy object in an unprovoked attack on a GO train on Sunday.

    According to Toronto police, the assault took place at around 1:50 p.m. between Milliken and Agincourt stations on the Stouffville Line.

    After striking the rider, the suspect exited the train at Agincourt station before fleeing south towards Sheppard Avenue.

    The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police described the suspect as a male, standing around six-feet-tall and weighing about 200 pounds, with black hair and a black beard. He was wearing sunglasses, a black leather jacket, a black-hooded sweater, black jeans, and black shoes with white soles. He was also walking with a brown wooden cane, they said.

    On Tuesday, police released images of the suspect.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-4200, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

