A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a GO Train in Scarborough.

The victim was struck near Agincourt GO Station on the Stouffville Line shortly before 11 a.m.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins confirmed the incident was fatal.

GO trains on the Stouffville Line were halted for about two hours to accommodate a police investigation. The tracks reopened at around 1 p.m.

The tracks are now open and #GOTrain service will resume. The first northbound train trip is the Union Station 13:15 - Unionville GO 13:54 train and the first southbound train trip is the Unionville GO 13:46 - Union Station 14:27 train. — Stouffville Train (@GOtransitST) December 3, 2018