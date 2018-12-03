

CTV News Toronto





A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a GO Train in Scarborough.

The victim was struck near Agincourt GO Station on the Stouffville Line shortly before 11 a.m.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins confirmed the incident was fatal.

GO trains on the Stouffville Line will not be able to move through the area for about two hours to accommodate a police investigation.

Metrolinx is advising riders to utilize GO buses available at Unionville to Milliken, or an express to and from Union Station.