GO service halted on Stouffville line after person killed on tracks
A GO Transit train is seen in this undated file photo. (Perry St. Germain/CP24.com)
CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 11:31AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 3, 2018 11:52AM EST
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a GO Train in Scarborough.
The victim was struck near Agincourt GO Station on the Stouffville Line shortly before 11 a.m.
Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins confirmed the incident was fatal.
GO trains on the Stouffville Line will not be able to move through the area for about two hours to accommodate a police investigation.
Metrolinx is advising riders to utilize GO buses available at Unionville to Milliken, or an express to and from Union Station.
There was a fatality by the Agincourt GO. #GOtrain service is temporarily suspended. #GObuses provided in both directions at: Unionville, Milliken & express to Union .Passengers may use tickets/passes for TTC at staffed entrances at Scarborough Town Centre and Kennedy Subway— Stouffville Train (@GOtransitST) December 3, 2018
.