

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





GO Transit service will be suspended between Georgetown and Kitchener stations after a freight train fatally struck an individual, Metrolinx says.

Anne Marie Aikins, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, said the individual was struck around 4 p.m. east of the Guelph GO Station.

Aikins said she expects this incident to impact afternoon rush-hour. There will be no service between Georgetown and Kitchener stations.

GO buses will be available at Georgetown to take customers to Acton, Guelph, and Kitchener.