GO service delayed after person struck by freight train near Guelph station
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 6:20PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 12, 2018 6:44PM EDT
GO Transit service will be suspended between Georgetown and Kitchener stations after a freight train fatally struck an individual, Metrolinx says.
Anne Marie Aikins, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, said the individual was struck around 4 p.m. east of the Guelph GO Station.
Aikins said she expects this incident to impact afternoon rush-hour. There will be no service between Georgetown and Kitchener stations.
GO buses will be available at Georgetown to take customers to Acton, Guelph, and Kitchener.