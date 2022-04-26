GO buses disrupted for fourth day by strike at Union Station
GO buses are being diverted from Toronto's Union Station to other transit hubs for the fourth consecutive day due to ongoing labour action.
Ninety-five workers with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers walked off the job last Wednesday after the union and Toronto Terminals Railway failed to reach an agreement.
The striking employees are signals and communication workers as well as train movement directors at Canada's busiest transit hub.
Suniya Kukaswadia, a spokesperson for the transit agency Metrolinx, says protesters gathered at 10 a.m. today and restricted GO buses' access to the terminal.
She says the demonstration is not affecting train service.
GO Transit tweeted late Monday that service for several bus routes had resumed at 11:30 p.m. after a similar protest blocked access to the bus terminal during the day.
Union members have been demonstrating in front of the bus terminal on and off since Saturday.
Metrolinx, which operates GO Transit, has said the workers started protesting Saturday afternoon and left a short while later, but then returned in the evening when people were heading home from the Toronto Raptors game.
The protest resumed at 11 a.m. on Sunday and disrupted bus service until 11:30 p.m., the agency has said.
Metrolinx said the disruption impacted thousands of transit riders and hundreds of buses.
The union has said its Union Station employees "eagerly await a worthwhile negotiated settlement" so they can return to their positions and continue to operate GO trains, Via Rail trains and the Union Pearson Express every day.
The workers have been without a new contract since December 2019.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West
The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine includes new American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery, anti-tank weapons from Norway and others, armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain.
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary revealed
Preparations are well underway for Canadians to welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Canada for a three-day, travel-filled visit happening May 17-19. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know so far about the royal tour.
BREAKING | Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
Weary of many disasters? UN says worse to come
A disaster-weary globe will be hit harder in the coming years by even more catastrophes colliding in an interconnected world, a United Nations report issued Monday says.
B.C. premier apologizes for swearing during heated question period debate
Members of the B.C. legislature were chastised Monday following a rowdy question period that ended with Premier John Horgan swearing in frustration.
Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health
A forensic psychologist testified Tuesday that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.
Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking world war
Russia's top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking 'World War III' and said the threat of a nuclear conflict 'should not be underestimated' as his country unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations far from the front lines of Moscow's new eastern offensive.
Teen's death on Florida ride could've been prevented: mother
The mother of a 14-year-old Missouri boy who was killed while riding a 430-foot (131-metre) drop-tower ride at a Florida amusement park says her son's death was preventable.
Montreal
-
New Canadian Party of Quebec promises 'progressive, federalist' choice
A new provincial political party is joining the electoral race: the Canadian Party of Quebec.
-
Trial of Quebec City Halloween sword attack suspect delayed for second time by COVID-19
The trial of the man accused of killing two people and injuring five others with a sword, Carl Girouard, on Halloween night 2020 in Old Quebec has once again been halted due to COVID-19.
-
Federal standing committee chair floats the idea of requiring French-speaking directors
Ottawa should force companies subject to the Official Languages Act, such as Air Canada and Canadian National (CN), to have a minimum proportion of French-speaking directors, provided elected officials can legally compel it, said René Arseneault, chair of the Standing Committee on Official Languages.
London
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 leads to careless driving charge for 22-year-old
A 22-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving following a collision involving four transport trucks in a construction zone along Highway 401.
-
Barn Fire claims pony and vintage tractors
A barn fire northeast of Port Burwell, Ont. has claimed the life of a pony and caused extensive damage.
-
Province plans to move WSIB head office to London, Ont.
The provincial government says it plans to relocate the head office of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) to London, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Kitchener home
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 44-year-old man for second-degree murder after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a Kitchener home.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
-
One injured in Kitchener stabbing: police
One person has suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a reported stabbing just south of downtown Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating after RV set on fire
Sudbury police say they are searching for two teens and the owner of an RV in the city's Chelmsford area after it was set on fire early Tuesday morning.
-
Sudbury police charge man with attempted murder in stabbing
A 48-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that sent a woman to hospital in critical condition, Sudbury police say.
-
Child hit by unlicensed driver near Sudbury playground
Sudbury police say they have charged a 26-year-old man after a 6-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle near a Minnow Lake playground Monday night.
Ottawa
-
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19 in the city Tuesday and a rise in hospitalizations.
-
Here's where Prince Charles and Camilla will stop on their visit to Ottawa in May
Buckingham Palace has released new details on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla’s three-day tour of Canada next month, which includes a stop in Ottawa.
Windsor
-
‘I was shocked to see the impact’: Art Lab to be closed for the week as staff clears damage
A Windsor couple says they are still assessing the damage to their business after a vehicle smashed through the front window of The Art Lab at Ottawa Street and Parent Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
-
74 COVID-19 hospitalizations, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 79 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 74 hospitalizations and one additional death on Tuesday.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 leads to careless driving charge for 22-year-old
A 22-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving following a collision involving four transport trucks in a construction zone along Highway 401.
Barrie
-
COLD CASE
COLD CASE | Barrie police appeal for answers in deadly 1997 hit and run
Investigators are appealing for tips in the unresolved death of 18-year-old Dale Sams, who was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Barrie 25 years ago.
-
Wasaga Beach abduction victim's ex-boyfriend appears in court on criminal harassment charges
Mohamad Lilo, the former boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri who was violently abducted from a Wasaga Beach home more than three months ago, appeared in court Tuesday.
-
Two children riding scooter struck by vehicle in Innisfil
Police remind motorists to be extra cautious through intersections "even if you have the right of way" after two children were struck by a vehicle in Innisfil late Monday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Police seek four suspects in fatal Moncton shooting; 18-year-old victim identified
Police are looking for four suspects after an 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Moncton, N.B., Monday.
-
New Brunswick reports six new deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting six more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
'Feel the energy': Cruise ships return to Halifax for the first time in two years
For the first time in over two years, cruise ships have docked in Halifax Harbour.
Calgary
-
Woman faces charges after Bridgeland sign loses 'D' in crash
Calgary police confirm a woman faces charges in connection with two crashes during last week's snowstorm including a collision that toppled the final letter of the Bridgeland sign.
-
Impaired driving charges pending against man who crashed stolen van into Calgary townhouse
Calgary police say impaired driving charges are pending against a man accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into a building in the city's northeast on Monday evening.
-
Calgary murder suspect makes list of Canada's most wanted fugitives
Representatives from police agencies across Canada, including the Calgary Police Service, announced a new initiative that aims to help track down the country's most wanted suspects.
Winnipeg
-
Construction begins on St. Boniface Hospital emergency department expansion
Construction has officially begun on the $141 million project to expand and modernize St. Boniface Hospital’s emergency department.
-
Trailer explodes, goes up in flames in Winnipeg's Grant Park area: witness
A trailer exploded and went up in flames in Winnipeg’s Grant Park area on Monday night, according to a witness.
-
CAA Manitoba seeing spike in calls due to weather, potholes
CAA Manitoba is experiencing a spike in calls due to recent rain and snow, as well as poor road conditions.
Vancouver
-
Reward of up to $100,000 offered for information on B.C. fugitive
A hefty reward is being offered for information on a B.C. man who was ranked second on Canada's list of most-wanted fugitives.
-
Canadian singer-songwriter Susan Jacks remembered by Burton Cummings as 'charming, warm'
A Canadian singer-songwriter is being remembered by a Canuck icon as a down-to-earth person who was "charming" and "warm."
-
Completion of demolition for Winters Hotel in Gastown moved back to Wednesday
Demolition of the Winters Hotel in Gastown is set to be completed by Wednesday, according to the City of Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
18 Edmonton parks will have booze sites this summer, city more than doubles locations
A fresh list of parks where you can legally consume alcohol was released Tuesday, with the City of Edmonton increasing the number of booze sites from 47 last year to 124 this year.
-
Fire destroys home near town north of Edmonton
A home near Legal, Alta., was destroyed by fire on Tuesday morning.
-
Edmonton man included in Bolo Program's Top 25 most wanted
An Edmonton man wanted on human-trafficking charges was included on a list of Canada's most wanted suspects.