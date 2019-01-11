GM workers rally at Windsor-Detroit waterfront over Oshawa plant decision
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 5:15AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 11, 2019 12:36PM EST
WINDSOR, Ont. - Autoworkers from across Ontario are set to rally in Windsor today across from the General Motors headquarters in New York.
The 11 a.m. protest against the company's decision to close a plant in Oshawa, Ont., coincides with a General Motors investors meeting.
Unifor, the union that represents GM autoworkers, is bussing protesters in from cities that include Kitchener, Brampton and London, Ont.
The rally is the latest in a string of actions opposing the plant's closure.
Earlier in the week, unionized workers at the Oshawa assembly plant staged two work stoppages to protest their employer's decision to close the facility.
The protest came after Unifor president Jerry Dias sat down with GM on Tuesday to talk about proposals the union had made to extend the life of the Ontario plant, but came away empty-handed.
Happening now.. @UniforTheUnion members from across SW On arrive in Windsor & are given shirts Protest to start in 15 minutes @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/FVEG1niXoG— Michelle Maluske (@MMaluskeCTV) January 11, 2019