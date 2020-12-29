TORONTO -- Three people are in police custody after a teenager was stabbed in East York Tuesday evening.

Toronto police were called to Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue East, around 7 p.m. for a stabbing.

Police say a fight between several teenagers left a 14-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds.

She has been taken to a hospital for treatment. There is no immediate word on her condition.