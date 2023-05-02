Girl seriously injured in Rexdale shooting: police

Police tape is shown in Toronto, May 2, 2017. A new poll suggests most Canadians think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy Police tape is shown in Toronto, May 2, 2017. A new poll suggests most Canadians think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Two missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooded river identified

The search continued Tuesday for two Quebec firefighters swept away in floodwaters northeast of Quebec City, as heavy rains washed out roads and cut off homes in several regions across the province. The two missing firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, who is in his 50s, Noovo Info has confirmed.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton