TORONTO -- A 12-year-old girl who went missing in North York Monday afternoon has been found.

The girl was seen leaving her home in the area of Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, according to police.

The girl’s parents reported her as missing shortly before 6 p.m. after they were unable to locate her.

In a news release issued Monday evening, police said they were concerned for her safety, particularly due to the cold weather and her young age.

A command centre was set up at Crestview Public School

Speaking to CP24 Monday evening, Duty Insp. Stacey Davis said that police were trying to reach out to the girl.

“We’re still confident she is in this area, or at least her cellphone is in this area. Our officers are just trying to flood the area,” Davis said. “I have reached out to her myself on her cellphone. Unfortunately she is not responding. Her parents are trying to get ahold of her as well.”

At around 11:35 p.m., police said the girl had been located and thanked the public for their help.