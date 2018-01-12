

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say a male suspect attacked a Muslim girl walking to school in Scarborough and allegedly cut her hijab with a pair of scissors.

Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu said that school staff told police the 11-year-old girl was walking to Pauline Johnson Junior Public School, off of Birchmount Road, north of Sheppard Avenue East at about 8:30 a.m.

She was allegedly approached from behind by a male who was carrying a pair of scissors.

Sidhu said the girl told police she felt her hijab being cut and turned to see the male suspect. She then screamed and it scared the suspect off.

Sidhu said the girl then crossed the street and a few minutes later felt the same sensation and turned to see the man allegedly cutting her hijab again.

When she turned to confront him he stopped and ran away.

Sidhu said the girl was able to continue on to school, where she told school staff who then called police at 9:15 a.m. Sidhu said the girl did not sustain any injuries but her hijab was cut a number of times.

They described the suspect as an Asian male in his 20s with a medium build. He has black hair and a moustache. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black hoodie and black pants.

Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird confirmed they were aware of the incident and that school staff members contacted police and the girl’s family.

“We are shocked to learn of this assault and we will be working closely with police to offer any assistance that we can. In the meantime, we are offering supports to the impacted student and her family,” Bird told CP24.

The act caught the attention of Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne who tweeted her support for the child.