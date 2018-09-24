

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Peel Region are trying to find the owner of a dog that bit a three-year-old girl at an off-leash dog park in Mississauga early Sunday evening.

Officers were called to Parkway Belt Leash-Free Dog Park, located in the Highway 403 and Eglinton Avenue area, sometime between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The child was reportedly at the park with family members when they were approached and bitten by a black and white husky.

She was rushed to local hospital but later transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre for further treatment.

The child was initially in critical but stable condition, but police tell CTVNews.ca that her health has since improved. Her injuries are not considered to be life-altering.

The owner, police say, is a clean-shaven South Asian male in his 20s. He is approximately five-foot-six in height and 180 to 200 pounds. Witnesses told police he was wearing glasses and orange shorts at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.