

The Canadian Press





BRANT COUNTY, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police say a two-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle on Christmas Day has died of her injuries.

The collision happened on Highway 53 in Burford, Ont., just west of Brantford, last Tuesday.

Police say the girl was struck by a vehicle being driven by a 28-year-old man from Brant County, Ont.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died a week later, on New Year's Day.

OPP have identified the girl as Foster Butler of Brant County.

They say the investigation continues and the driver, who has not been publicly identified, is co-operating with investigators.