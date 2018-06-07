Girl, 12, airlifted to hospital after Schomberg collision
An image of the car crash at Highway 27 and Highway 9. (Sgt. Kerry Schmidt Twitter)
CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 6:33PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 7, 2018 7:36PM EDT
A 12-year-old girl has been airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision at the Highway 27 and Highway 9 intersection in Schomberg, Ontario Provincial Police say.
The crash occurred at around 6 p.m. on Thursday.
An adult female was also transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Five other people are injured, but OPP says their injuries are not serious.
Two other people are being transported by ground to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries is not known.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the intersection will be closed as officers investigate.