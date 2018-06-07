

CTV News Toronto





A 12-year-old girl has been airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision at the Highway 27 and Highway 9 intersection in Schomberg, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The crash occurred at around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

An adult female was also transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Five other people are injured, but OPP says their injuries are not serious.

Two other people are being transported by ground to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries is not known.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the intersection will be closed as officers investigate.