TORONTO -- A 10-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital in serious but life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday afternoon.

Police say that the 10-year-old girl and another 13-year-old girl were in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Battleford Road at around 1:15 p.m. when a vehicle making a left-hand turn made contact with both of them.

The 13-year-old girl sustained minor injuries and was not transported to hospital. But the 10-year-old girl sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

“Based on the initial investigation it appears the vehicle was attempting a left turn. What actually transpired that led to this collision itself between the pedestrians and the vehicle will be something that is investigated and that will take some time,” Const. Akhil Mooken told reporters at the scene.

“Our first concern of course is to ensure the wellbeing of the child. Our investigators from our Major Collision Bureau are awaiting further information before it is determine whether they will be taking this investigation or whether the officers from 11 Division will.”

Roads in the area are currently closed due to the police investigation.

Mooken said that investigators are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or with dash cam footage to come forward.