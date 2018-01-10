

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 21-year-old Georgina man has been charged after several people reported seeing a video of man hitting a cat posted online.

York Regional Police say that on Monday they received several reports of a video circulating online of a man striking a cat.

They identified the man in the video and went to his home along with the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA).

He was arrested and charged with one count of cruelty to animals and two counts of breaching probation.

The cat in the video was not immediately located and the OSPCA continue to search for it.

The man, whose identity was not released, will appear in court in Newmarket on Feb. 6.