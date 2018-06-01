

A Georgetown, Ont. man is facing several charges after police conducted an online child luring investigation.

Toronto police say members of their Sex Crimes and Child Exploitation unit arrested a man on Thursday in the Highway 7 and Mountainview Road area.

They allege the man was using a social media platform, under the name “toker84to,” to lure children under the age of 16.

A search warrant was also executed following his arrest.

A suspect identified as 33-year-old Sean Caschera has been charged with making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 years, luring a child under 16 years, luring a child under 18 years, attempt invitation to sexual touching and attempt to make child pornography.

He appeared the court the same day.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.