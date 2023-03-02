Georgetown high school in lockdown after student injured in assault

A Georgetown high school is in lockdown after a student was assaulted on Thursday, Halton police said.

Police tweeted that one student at Georgetown District High School was injured in the assault.

There is no immediate word on the student's condition.

Few details have been released about the incident.

At around 4 p.m., police said the hold and secures at Holy Cross Elementary, Christ the King Secondary School and Gary Allan High School had been lifted.

No arrests have been made, police said.