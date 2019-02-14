

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Drivers may want to fill up their tanks on Thursday, as the average price of gas in Ontario is expected to soar at the stroke of midnight.

According to GasBuddy.com, Ontario drivers can expect to pay about seven cents more per litre of gas on Friday and another two cents per litre on Saturday.

“What’s been going on is since the 20th of January, especially in Ontario, refineries here have actually been deeply discounting their gasoline, unnoticed by most, by about five to six cents per litre,” Dan McTeague, an analyst for GasBuddy.com, told CTV News. “All good things though must come to an end.”

“With the U.S. refineries, especially in the U.S. Northeast, now showing about a third are offline for seasonal maintenance and demand remaining pretty static, it means that there is probably going to be a bit of a crunch time.”

The average price of gasoline is expected to increase from $97.9 to $106.9 per litre, according to McTeague.

McTeague also said that drivers should expect a “volatile year at the pumps” due to the new carbon tax, a federal requirement that gas stations pump summer blends of petroleum, and international relations between the United States and China.

GasBuddy.com says that fuel prices in 2019 could be higher than any year since 2014.

“You’re looking potentially now at about a 10 to 15 cent a litre increase as we head towards April,” McTeague said.

Drivers in Ontario have been enjoying the lowest prices at the pumps in the country since Jan. 20, with the cost of fuel on average hovering around the 93 cents per litre mark.