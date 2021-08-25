TORONTO -- Gas prices in Toronto are about to spike to near record highs, an expert says.

According to Dan McTeague, with Canadians for Affordable Energy, gas prices in Toronto will increase by a one cent on Thursday before spiking by five cents on Friday.

He said prices are on currently on average $1.34 per litre in the city.

According to McTeague, the increase will put gas prices in Toronto near a record high.