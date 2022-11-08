Gas prices across Ontario set to drop Thursday

Drivers across the province may want to hold off on filling their gas tanks until Thursday, as the price of fuel is expected to drop over the next two days.

The average price of a litre of gasoline in Ontario is expected to drop four cents overnight to 172.9 cents per litre and another four cents to 168.9 cents per litre on Thursday, according to industry analyst and Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague.

This comes after the price of fuel in the province reached a three-month high in October.

Despite the relief expected in the next two days, McTeague told CP24 late last month that gas prices would continue to climb and drivers could soon see prices reach over $2 per litre.

He said the provincial government’s adjusted gas tax rate, which has been reduced by around six cents per litre, is scheduled to return to its normal rate in January, which will further increase the price of fuel.

So far the Ford government hasn’t said whether it would consider extending the time-limited measure.

McTeague said that inflation, along with certain policies aimed at combating carbon pollution, including the federal government’s scheduled “clean fuel standard” tax, will continue to make energy affordability that much more challenging.