

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The Gardiner Expressway will be closed all weekend as crews conduct annual maintenance on the roadway that was initially scheduled for last weekend but was postponed due to some messy weather.

The full closure of the busy highway will begin at 11 p.m. on Friday and remain in effect until 5 a.m. on Monday.

During the closure, the city says that it will be re-timing lights on nearby routes to “enhance traffic flow.”

Some of the activities that will be carried out during the closure include the paving and resurfacing of 19 “lane kilometres” of roadway, the filling of numerous potholes, the inspection of 24 bridges, the repair of about 400 metres of guardrail and the replacement of one overhead sign and two ground-mounted signs. The city also says that crews will be constructing eight concrete foundations for future overhead sign support structures.

“The full closure of the Gardiner Expressway for one weekend is an important and safe way that city road crews, engineers and other stakeholders can make improvements and keep the throughway in the best state of good-repair in advance of the coming winter season,” the city said in a news release.

Motorists are being advised to use Lake Shore Boulevard, the Queensway, Bloor Street and Evans Avenue as alternative routes during the closure.