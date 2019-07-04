

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The Gardiner Expressway’s westbound Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp will be closed for the next two months for “extensive repairs.”

In a news release issued by the city on Thursday, officials said that the closure will begin around 10 p.m. on July 15.

The city said that crews will work “around the clock” to get the work done as quickly as possible.

“The majority of the most disruptive work should be completed by 11 p.m., however, in some instances disruptive work must be performed overnight for the safety of crews and the travelling public,” the release said.

The westbound on-ramp at Jarvis Street will also be closed overnight from July 16 to July 31.

The construction is part of the city’s first phase to rehabilitate the expressway between Jarvis and Cherry streets.

“The Gardiner Expressway has been in service for more than 60 years and is a critical piece of transportation infrastructure and a significant component of Toronto's highway system,” the release said.

“The section of the Gardiner Expressway between Jarvis and Cherry Streets, including the westbound Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp, the westbound off-ramp at Sherbourne Street and the eastbound on-ramp at Jarvis Street, is nearing the end of its service life. This vital work is the first project of the Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation Plan.”

The city also said that more construction on the Gardiner Expressway between Jarvis and Cherry streets is expected later this year.

The off-ramp closure is expected to last until Sept. 16.