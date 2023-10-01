Toronto

    • Gardiner Expressway re-opens after single-vehicle collision

    Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

    The Gardiner Expressway has re-opened following a single-vehicle collision on Sunday morning.

    Police say the collision occurred on Sunday just after 9:10 a.m., near Parkside Drive.

    It is believed the driver may have suffered a medical episode. They have been transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

