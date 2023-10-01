Gardiner Expressway re-opens after single-vehicle collision
The Gardiner Expressway has re-opened following a single-vehicle collision on Sunday morning.
Police say the collision occurred on Sunday just after 9:10 a.m., near Parkside Drive.
It is believed the driver may have suffered a medical episode. They have been transported to hospital with unknown injuries.
Two killed in bear attack at Banff National Park, grizzly euthanized: Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park has left two people dead. Officials say a response team trained in wildlife attacks was immediately mobilized but weather conditions at the time did not allow for helicopter use.
Ex-justice minister calls Nazi invite result of 'failure of indifference and inaction', supports unsealing Deschenes Commission records
A former federal justice minister says the 'failure of indifference and inaction' over Canada's history with Nazis in the country likely contributed to Parliament's unknowing recognition of a Nazi veteran in the House of Commons last week, and that he wants to see nearly 40-year-old documents on suspected war criminals living in Canada unsealed.
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
1 in 20 Americans used ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, study finds
A recent study has found 1 in 20 people in the U.S. who contracted COVID-19 used non-evidence based treatment, such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, due to beliefs in vaccine-related misinformation.
Why does a group of B.C. killer whales harass and kill porpoises without eating them?
A group of orcas that inhabit Canadian waters are known to harass and kill porpoises without eating them. A new study tries to explain why.
Ryder Cup in Rome stays right at home for Europe
Europe won back the the Ryder Cup on Sunday, just like it always does before its raucous crowd, with Rory McIlroy leading the way and Tommy Fleetwood delivering the winner.
Ontario's minimum wage just went up. Here's what you need to know
Nearly a million minimum wage earners in Ontario got a pay bump today.
Ontario city home to Nazi soldier that visited Parliament shares mixed emotions
North Bay, Ont. is currently home to a man who was honoured with a standing ovation in the House of Commons during a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but whose presence in Parliament later caused global outrage and embarrassment when details emerged about his past as a Nazi soldier during the second World War.
AI and data centres drink up billions of litres of water, experts say. This is why
As artificial intelligence dominates the public interest, some experts fear we don't understand the true climate impact of these models.
Montreal
Hundreds march in Montreal on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
An orange tide flowed through the streets of Montreal on Saturday afternoon as part of a march to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Hundreds of people gathered at the foot of Mount Royal in the early afternoon before marching to Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.
CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.
Walk for the well-being of seniors to take place in Montreal Sunday
A 3km AGISSONS ENSEMBLE walk for the well-being of seniors is taking place in Montreal Sunday. The walk will kick off in Parc Jeanne-Mance, with Louise DesChâtelets giving the keynote address.
London
No charges laid after man injured during arrest: SIU
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has determined there are no charges to issue against a London police officer after a man was seriously injured during his arrest this past June.
A return of summer this week expected in London, Ont.
While fall may have arrived, those missing a taste of summer will get another chance for sun-filled fun this week.
Kitchener
'The hard work is yet to come': Waterloo Region marks third national day for Truth and Reconciliation
A sea of orange filled the streets of Kitchener Saturday morning as the sound of drummers and singers emanated throughout the city’s downtown core.
'Education is the first step': True North Reconciliation Walk comes to Waterloo
The True North Reconciliation Walk gave locals a chance to reflect and remember in a tranquil environment.
Northern Ontario
Highway 144 fully reopened after two vehicle crash
Highway 144 is fully reopened Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford, police say.
Ottawa
University of Ottawa 'PandaFest' hopes to keep partiers from spilling onto streets
The annual Panda Game between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Carleton Ravens football teams takes place today and both universities are hoping to keep the parties surrounding it civil.
Near-record heat possible on first day of October
A stretch of summerlike weather continues for Ottawa with the possibility it could be one of the warmest October firsts in 20 years.
Windsor
First of October to bring summer-like temperatures to Windsor-Essex
The sun will be shining in Windsor-Essex Sunday as the region heads into summer-like temperatures this week.
Windsor police conduct traffic blitz, RIDE program Friday
Windsor police issued 58 tickets during a Friday afternoon traffic blitz.
Barrie
Toronto police launch investigation at Innisfil, Ont. home
Several police cruisers and a forensics van could be seen parked outside a home located on Lawson Street on Saturday.
Charges laid after robbery in Gravenhurst
A Huntsville man faces charges after a robbery in Gravenhurst on Thursday afternoon.
York police issue warning following string of overdoses in Newmarket
York police have issued a warning to the public following a string of opioid overdoses, one of them fatal, in the Newmarket area.
Atlantic
Rothesay Netherwood School honours late first recruit with memorial tournament
A basketball tournament in New Brunswick is honouring a player who passed away in a canoeing accident four years ago.
N.S. RCMP arrest man on province-wide warrant
RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have arrested a man on a province-wide arrest warrant on Saturday.
Apple farmers in N.S. doing fine despite a challenging season
It’s been a trying year for farmers in Nova Scotia, with record cold, dry weather and an abundance of rain taking a toll on the harvest, but apples seem to be doing just fine.
Calgary
Flames assistant GM Chris Snow dies from ALS complications
Calgary Flames vice-president of data and analytics and assistant general manager Chris Snow has died of complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Shiltz comes off bench to rally Ticats to playoff-clinching win over Stampeders
It was a triumphant return for Matt Shiltz.
Winnipeg
Manitoba politicians mark Orange Shirt Day, PC leader maintains low media profile
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's two major political party leaders marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in very different ways Saturday.
'A mixed-emotion day': Day of Reflection honours Sixties Scoop victims
As Manitobans marked the third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, an event in Winnipeg's North End remembered Residential School victims and those affected by the Sixties Scoop.
Vancouver
Vancouver real estate lawyer suspended 6 weeks for professional misconduct
A Vancouver lawyer has agreed to a six-week suspension for committing several instances of professional misconduct.
Optimism, gratitude, and painful memories at B.C. events on Orange Shirt Day
Thousands of British Columbians donned orange shirts and listened attentively at events marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, with many Indigenous leaders expressing appreciation and optimism that the country is at a turning point.
'A hole in the hearts of so many': Langley football club dedicates game to slain officer
The Langley Rams football club started its game Saturday with an acknowledgement of National Day of Truth and Reconciliation and a tribute to Const. Rick O’Brien.
Edmonton
Hughes helps Canucks power past Oilers 5-2
Defenceman Quinn Hughes has been a very good player for the Vancouver Canucks during the last four seasons.
Here's how Edmontonians marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
From a new garden on the Alberta Legislature Grounds, to cultural performances and history lessons – people in the Edmonton area marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with different events over the weekend.
The U.K. defense secretary suggests British training of Ukrainian soldiers could move into Ukraine
Britain's new defense secretary has suggested that British military training of Ukrainian soldiers, which currently takes place in U.K. bases, could move into western Ukraine.