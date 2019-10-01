

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





The Gardiner Expressway’s westbound Sherbourne-Jarvis off-ramp will close Friday for major construction until spring next year.

The off-ramp, which is nearing the end of its service life, will officially close at 11:59 p.m. to allow the city to start its replacement work.

The construction is part of the city’s plans to rehabilitate the entire expressway between Jarvis and Cherry streets.

The westbound Gardiner Expressway will also be reduced to two lanes from the Don Valley Parkway to just west of the off-ramp between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday to allow workers time to set up the work zone, the city said.

The majority of the most disruptive work on the off-ramp will be completed before 11 p.m., but the city says some construction may take place overnight for the safety of crews and commuters.

The city is asking drivers to consider alternative routes, such as the westbound Gardiner Expressway Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp or the southbound Don Valley Parkway ramp to Richmond Street.

“People are advised to plan their travel in advance, consider alternative routes or take public transit … and be patient while driving,” the city said in a notice.