

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The Gardiner Expressway will be shut down over the Thanksgiving long weekend for maintenance and improvements.

The city says the highway will be closed in both directions between Highway 427/ Queen Elizabeth Way and the Don Valley Parkway starting 12:01 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday.

“Crews will perform important maintenance and improvement work to help keep the highway in the best state of good repair, in advance of the coming winter season,” the city said in a news release.

The maintenance work includes line marking, overhead and ground sign inspections, pothole repair and crack sealing, graffiti removal, and street light repairs.