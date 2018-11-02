

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The Gardiner Expressway will be closed all weekend as crews conduct annual maintenance on the roadway that was initially scheduled for last weekend but was postponed due to some messy weather.

The full closure of the busy highway from Carlaw Avenue to Highway 427 began at 11 p.m. on Friday and will remain in effect until 5 a.m. on Monday.

During the closure, the city says that it will be re-timing lights on nearby routes to “enhance traffic flow.”

Some of the activities that will be carried out during the closure include the paving and resurfacing of 19 “lane kilometres” of roadway, the filling of numerous potholes, the inspection of 24 bridges, the repair of about 400 metres of guardrail and the replacement of one overhead sign and two ground-mounted signs. The city also says that crews will be constructing eight concrete foundations for future overhead sign support structures.

Superintendent of Transportation Services Mark Mills told CP24 on Friday morning that the repaving work that will be completed is particularly vital with winter weather looming. He said that the repaving will take place between Carlaw Avenue and Dufferin Street and will require about 8,000 to 10,000 pounds of asphalt.

“Typically in the fall we are preparing for winter. If you remember last year we did have a lot of freeze and thaw events that did cause us some issues with the asphalt so by doing this shave and pave as we call it on the elevated portion we will definitely see an improvement to the drivability of the road come Monday morning,” he said.

Mills said that the rain that has persisted in the city over the last few days should lift by tonight, ensuring that the maintenance work will be able to go ahead as scheduled.

Motorists are being advised to use Lake Shore Boulevard, the Queensway, Bloor Street and Evans Avenue as alternative routes during the closure.