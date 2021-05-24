Advertisement
Game 3: Toronto Maple leafs look to take playoff lead against Montreal Canadiens
Published Monday, May 24, 2021 3:24PM EDT
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) covers the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) chases down the rebound during second period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, May 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO -- Both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens will be looking to take the series lead in Game 3 of the first round playoffs Monday night.
The Leafs were able to tie up the series Saturday with a 5-1 win over the Canadiens after losing Game 1.
Game 3 is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
CTVNewsToronto.ca has live coverage of the game highlights below: