TORONTO -- Both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens will be looking to take the series lead in Game 3 of the first round playoffs Monday night.

The Leafs were able to tie up the series Saturday with a 5-1 win over the Canadiens after losing Game 1.

Game 3 is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca has live coverage of the game highlights below: