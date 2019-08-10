More Stories
- Source: Jeffrey Epstein taken off suicide watch before death 4
- Airfare myths: What you need to know about getting the best deal on flights 1
- Toronto police chief says 'patterns are identical' in vast majority of gun violence 5
- Danforth shooting victim rebuilds with wheelchair-friendly home 1
- Premier Ford says violent mental health patients should be 'dealt with in jail' 1
Watch CTV News
Around Ontario
CTV NEWS TORONTO ON SOCIAL
What's On
- 20:00 CTV Movie: FANatic (CTV)
- 22:00 The Beaverton (CTV)
- 19:00 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 20:00 The Amazing Race Canada (CTV)
- 21:00 The $100,000 Pyramid (CTV)
- 22:00 In the Dark (CTV)
- 19:00 etalk (CTV)
- 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 20:00 American Ninja Warrior (CTV)
- 19:00 etalk (CTV)
- 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 20:00 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 20:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 21:00 The Amazing Race Canada (CTV)
- 22:00 The Beaverton (CTV)
- 19:00 etalk (CTV)
- 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 20:00 MasterChef (CTV)
- 21:00 Criminal Minds (CTV)
- 22:00 Match Game (CTV)