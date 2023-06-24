Funnel clouds, heavy rain warning in effect in Toronto

A weather advisory is in effect for Toronto and neighbouring areas, warning of the possibility of funnel clouds developing this afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada said conditions are favourable for the formation of funnel clouds.

“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground,” the advisory read.

“However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.”

In addition to the advisory, a rainfall warning is also in effect for the Greater Toronto Area.

Environment Canada said heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue on and off throughout Saturday, with 50 to 75 millimetres of rain possible.

“These showers and thunderstorms are very slow moving and some areas may receive significant rainfall amounts,” the weather advisory read.

The rain is expected to taper off later this evening.

For those attending the Toronto Pride Parade on Sunday, it will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27 C.