Funnel cloud advisory ends for Toronto and Hamilton area

Weather advisories warning of conditions favourable for the development of funnel clouds in Toronto, Hamilton, and Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand have come to an end.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., Environment Canada said funnel clouds could develop in a wide swath of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area this afternoon and evening.

Canada's weather agency also advised the public of possible landspout tornadoes, which could have been strong enough to “topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.”

In the end, there were no reports of funnel cloud sightings in any of the aforementioned areas.