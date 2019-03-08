

CTV News Toronto





Funerals were held today for a pair of young cousins whose lives were cut short in a snowmobile accident on Lake Muskoka earlier this week.

Alex Martin, 15, and Mitchell Paris, 11, died on Monday when the ice on the frozen lake gave way, plunging them and three other snowmobilers under the surface.

The boys were pulled from the water by search and rescue teams, but did not survive.

Three members of their family, who were riding two other snowmobiles at the time, were able to swim back to shore safely.

Martin’s stepfather described the chaos that ensued after the ice caved in.

“All of a sudden we were all screaming for each other, trying to swim to shore,” he told CTV News Toronto.

“It happened so fast, I can’t even explain all of it.”

The boy’s father described Martin as a bright and funny teen who loved sports. Eleven-year-old Paris was remembered by a friend for his positive attitude and smile.

The boys attended Bracebridge Public School and Gravenhurst High School.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the snowmobiles crashed through the ice on a narrow area of the lake that is known for its fast current. The speed of the current often creates thinner ice in that spot, police said, and was not a part of a designated trail for sledders.

Since the crash, warning markers have been set up to caution other sledders of the dangerous conditions.

A fundraising effort has been set up for the families to help pay for the cost of the funerals, which were both held in Gravenhurst on Friday.