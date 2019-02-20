

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A funeral is underway this morning for an 11-year-old girl who police allege was abducted and killed by her father in Brampton last week.

The family and friends of Riya Rajkumar have gathered at the Lotus Funeral and Cremation Centre in Etobicoke to remember the little girl, who was murdered on her birthday last week.

Speaking to CP24 outside the funeral home on Wednesday morning, Naz Fazal, a distant relative of Riya, described the little girl as “an amazing child” who was “full of energy” and “full of laughter.”

“Words cannot describe what they (Riya’s family) are feeling right now—the loss, the pain, the questions,” Fazal said.

Rose Usman, a friend of Riya's family, told CP24 that the Grade 5 student was "always happy" and "smiling."

"(There was) never a shy moment with her," Usman said.

Riya's kindergarten teacher Samira Kassam, who also attended the funeral on Wednesday, said she "can't imagine" the pain Riya's mother is going through right now.

"It’s heartbreaking to know that a tragedy like this could actually happen to such an innocent girl," Kassam said.

A visitation for Riya on Tuesday night attracted about 8,000 people, the funeral director told CP24.

Police previously said that an investigation into Riya's abduction was launched at around 7 p.m. last Thursday night.

Riya, police said, was out celebrating her birthday with her father but did not return to her mother's home at the agreed upon time.

Investigators said the child’s mother notified police and told officers that Riya’s father, 41-year-old Roopesh Rajkumar, made comments indicating that he planned to harm himself and his daughter.

An Amber Alert was issued for Riya at around 11:30 p.m. A short time later, police confirmed Riya’s lifeless body had been located in her father’s basement apartment in Brampton.

Her father was arrested during a high-risk takedown at around midnight in the area of Highway 11 near Orillia. He has been charged with first-degree murder but remains in hospital while he receives treatment for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

He may make a court appearance later today, Peel police said Wednesday.

Riya had a 'contagious' smile, mom says

On Tuesday night, mourners gathered in Brampton for a candlelight vigil for Riya in Garden Square.

A statement from Riya’s mother, who did not attend the vigil, was read aloud by Interim Peel Regional Police Chief Chris McCord.

In the statement, Riya’s mother, Priya Ramdin, described her daughter as a “social butterfly” who dreamed of being a doctor one day.

“She was a great dancer and singer. She loved Drake and could beat anyone at a card game of speed. She touched a lot of lives with her laughter and contagious big smile. It breaks my heart to know I will no longer be seeing that smile, hearing her voice and knowing I will never have her in my arms again," the statement read.

“I remember our last moments on her birthday Feb. 14. Earlier that day we went to do our nails and her choice of colour was red. She was so excited for her birthday, looking forward to having dinner later that evening. Never did I think that my daughter would not return back to me.”