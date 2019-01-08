

A funeral will be held today for a Vaughan teen whose life was cut short in a deadly New Year’s Day crash.

Daniel Zeno was one of five teenagers inside a vehicle that missed a turn on King Vaughan Road, veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Three of the teens were extricated from the crumpled wreckage by firefighters. Zeno died in hospital one day later.

The other teens, aged 15 to 17, suffered varying injuries, but all are expected to survive.

Friends have described Zeno as a respectful person who always had a positive outlook on life.

Zeno attended Emily Carr Secondary School in Vaughan and worked at a nearby Longo's grocery store. On Monday, as students returned to classes after the holidays, grief counsellors were on-hand to support those struggling with the tragedy.

“You can really tell,” student Julian D’Onofrio said. “It’s still the same but you can definitely feel in the school that there’s been a significant loss. It’s saddening to have this happen at our school.”

York Regional Police have not laid charges in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

Road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash. Police previously said they are looking at whether speed and impairment were factors in the crash, but have also suggested a sharp turn in the road may have been a factor for the novice G2 licenced driver.

The funeral will take place this morning at St. Padre Pio Church in Kleinburg, Ont.