Funeral to be held today for York Region police officer killed in Markham collision
A funeral service for a York Region police officer killed in an early morning collision last week is being held Thursday in Markham, Ont.
A private service for Const. Travis Gillespie will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Chapel Ridge Funeral Home and Cremation Centre in Markham.
Gillespie, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash involving his white Honda Accord and a Porsche Cayenne last Wednesday.
York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween has said Gillespie was on his way to work at the time of the crash.
A 23-year-old Markham man is charged with impaired operation causing death and dangerous operation causing death in connection with the crash.
Gillespie was sworn in as a police constable in April 2020 and is survived by his parents.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2022.
