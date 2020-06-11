TORONTO -- A funeral will be held today for 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who fell to her death from the balcony of a High Park high-rise last month while police officers were inside her home.

Korchinski-Paquet's family say they have organized a private viewing and funeral for immediate family but a video link of the service will be posted for members of the public.

A public memorial will be held, the family said in a statement released on Wednesday, but the time and location will be announced at a later date.

In an obituary posted online this week, Korchinski-Paquet's family said the young woman "loved her family immensely."

"Regis started her day every day by texting her siblings, 'Good Morning, I love you!' An avid gymnast since childhood, Regis continued her passion for dancing, music, and singing throughout her short life," the obituary read.

"Her beautiful, infectious smile and unique laugh will be missed, and her absence felt in our hearts forever."

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Korchinski-Paquet's death.

Officers were called to Korchinski-Paquet's apartment, located at 100 High Park Avenue, north of Bloor Street, on the evening of May 27.

Her family previously said that she was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time.

Korchinski-Paquet's mother told reporters that she called police so officers could diffuse the situation and take her daughter to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

While few details are known about the interaction between police and Korchinski-Paquet, minutes after officers arrived at her apartment that night, the 29-year-old fell from the balcony of her apartment on the 24th floor.

The Toronto Police Service is legally bound from speaking about the case while the SIU investigation is underway.

The family, who has questioned the role police played in Korchinski-Paquet's death, previously cancelled an interview with the SIU after information about the case was apparently leaked to the Toronto Sun.

Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper reported that Korchinski-Paquet used a heavy appliance to block her balcony door and fell to her death “while trying unsuccessfully to vault to a neighbouring balcony.”

In the statement released on Wednesday, the family said they plan to reschedule the interview with investigators.

"The family recognizes the importance of providing a statement to ensure justice for Regis and will be scheduling another interview date with the SIU as soon as possible,” the statement read.