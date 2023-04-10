Funeral to be held Monday for Indian family from Toronto that drowned while trying to enter U.S. illegally
The lives of four members of a second Toronto family who recently drowned in the St. Lawrence River during a failed border crossing will be celebrated Monday morning in Etobicoke.
Today at 10 a.m., a funeral service will be held for 49-year-old Pravinbhai Veljibhai Chaudhari, his 45-year-old wife Dakshaben Pravinbhai Chaudhari and their two adult children, Mitkumar, 20, and 23-year-old daughter, Vidhiben.
The service will be held at the Lotus Funeral and Cremation Centre, near Highway 27 and Belfield Road.
Humans For Harmony, a non-profit organization, is facilitating the funeral.
The Chaudharis were one of two families from Toronto who died when the boat they were on capsized. They were trying to enter the U.S. illegally through Akwesasne Mohawk Nation in late March
The family from India’s Gujarat province were in Canada on a travel visa, Achal Tyagi, superintendent of police for the city of Mehsana, told CTV News Toronto last week.
"From what family says, they went to Canada to travel in Canada. The family had been talking with them every couple days. They had no information whatsoever as to whether, that they would be traveling to U.S. or that they had any plans to travel to the U.S," said Tyagi.
"It is possible that they (the family) may know more than they are telling us right now, but they are in mourning and their main focus is to plan a funerals."
It is not yet known why the Chaudharis were trying to enter the United States.
Those who knew and loved the Chaudharis are now trying to make sense of what happened.
Cousin Jasubhai Chaudhari told The Canadian Press that Pravinbhai, also known as Praveen, was "mortally afraid of water."
"He would never sit in a boat," he said during a recent phone interview recalling a family trip where his cousin refused to get in a boat.
"I don't understand. How did he sit in that boat? He was very afraid of the water."
Chaudhari also indicated that there was never any mention of them going to the United States.
And that everything seemed to be going well for the family in Canada.
"(Praveen) was very happy in Toronto," Chaudhari said.
"He would send us photos and videos from Toronto that we'd see."
Chaudhari told The Canadian Press that he’s especially heartbroken about the loss of his niece, Vidhi, who he said had recently graduated with a master’s degree in business management and was fielding high-paying job offers in India.
"She had no need of going to any other country for a good life," he said.
Last week, relatives and friends held special evening prayers at the family’s home in Gujarat.
Chaudhari said his cousin was a farmer who owned about three acres of land on which he mostly grew cotton and castor bean. Praveen also owned a transportation business that he shut down about six months ago, he said.
Chaudhari also described the family as "well-travelled” as they’d visited London and Thailand a few years ago.
Toronto’s Iordache family – husband Florin, wife Monalisa and their two children Evelin, 2, and one-and-a-half-year-old Elyen – also perished in the frigid river just over a week ago.
The couple had come to Canada roughly four year ago from Craiova, a city about 235 kilometres west of Bucharest. Their children were born here and are Canadian citizens.
With files from CTV News Toronto’s Sean Leathong and The Canadian Press.
