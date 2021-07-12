TORONTO -- The funeral procession for a Toronto police officer killed in the line of duty earlier this month is making its way downtown as friends, family, and colleagues of Const. Jeffrey Northrup prepare to pay their respects.

Northrup’s body will be laid to rest following a funeral at BMO Field at Exhibition Place Monday afternoon. The service is closed to the public, but will be broadcast live.

On Sunday, members of the public, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory attended a visitation ceremony in Thornhill for the fallen officer.

Speaking to CP24 on Monday morning, Tory said he had been in regular contact with Northrup's widow who said she was supportive of the plan to honour him with the funeral inside the stadium.

"She wanted something that was going to honour the work that he loved," he said.

Thousands of Toronto police officers in full dress were seen marching in the area of the stadium Monday morning. Police officers from across the country are expected to attend the ceremony.

The 31-year veteran officer was killed shortly after midnight on July 2 while responding to a robbery call in the parking garage below City Hall near Queen and Bay streets.

Speaking at the scene following the incident, Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said that Northrup was struck by the driver of a vehicle in an "intentional and deliberate" manner.

He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Northrup's partner was also transported to hospital. She was treated and released, police said.

A man has since been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident..​

Northrup is survived by his wife, his three children and his mother. Northrup was 55 years old.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the funeral live at 1 p.m.