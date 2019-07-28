

Chris Fox , CTV News Toronto





A funeral will be held today for a former Liberal MPP and one time health minister who died at the age of 54 earlier this week.

David Caplan will be memorialized at a funeral being held at the Holy Blossom Temple on Bathurst Street near Eglinton Avenue at 11 a.m.

His family says that it is encouraging people to consider supporting Special Olympics Ontario and Habitat for Humanity in lieu of flowers.

'A booming presence'

Caplan's funeral is being attended by a number of dignitaries, including former Liberal premiers Dalton McGuinty and Kathleen Wynne.

Speaking with CP24 prior to the funeral, former Wynne described Caplan as someone with a “booming presence” who truly cared about everyone he came into contact with.

She said that his death at such a young age "is a hard thing to accept."

“He had so much of his life ahead of him so it just a huge human tragedy,” she said. “There will be a big Liberal family here but he was very much a g part of his community and will be missed way beyond the political realm.”

Caplan was first elected to Queen’s Park in 1997 and remained there through 2011, occupying a number of cabinet positions in the governments of former premier Dalton McGuinty.

Wynne said Caplan was someone who could always "cut through the nonsense" and get to the heart of any issue.

She said that his work as infrastructure minister when the Liberals returned to government in 2003 was also invaluable.

"He got buildings started around the province," she said.

Caplan died on Thursday from injuries sustained during a “tragic fire accident” at his Don Mills home the previous night, his family has said.