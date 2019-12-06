TORONTO -- The funerals for seven people, including three children and two newlyweds, who died in a plane crash in Kingston, Ont. last week will take place in Toronto today.

The seven people were killed when a Piper PA-32 crashed in a wooded area about six kilometres north of Norman Rogers Airport on Nov. 27.

The American-registered plane took off from Buttonville Municipal Airport in Markham, Ont. and was attempting to land in Kingston. The plane's final destination was Quebec, authorities said.

The pilot of the plane, Texas man Otabek Oblokulov, and his wife, Zamira Boboeva, and their three children were killed in the crash. The three children were aged 13, nine and five. Oblokulov moved to the United States from Uzbekistan and had been living there for more than a decade.

The brother of Boboeva, Bobomurod Nabiev, and his wife, Sabina Usmanova, were also killed in the crash. Nabiev and Usmanova recently married in Uzbekistan and were living in Toronto.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the funeral for the seven victims, taking place at 1 p.m. at Abu Bakr Siddique Mosque in Scarborough.

Following the service, all of the victims, expect for Sabina Usmanova, will be buried at the Richmond Hill Muslim Cemetery. Usmanova’s body will be flown back to Uzbekistan at the request of the family.

A family friend said the Oblokulov family is being buried in Canada to follow Sharia Law.

Investigation into crash continues

Meanwhile, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) continues to investigate what caused the six-seater plane to crash.

The wreckage was removed from crash site last week and was relocated to a facility in Richmond Hill, Ont. for further analysis.

Investigators with the TSB, Ken Webster, said the wreckage indicates the angle of impact was very steep and that the plane was completely destroyed.

According to the pilot’s brother, Oybek Oblokulov, Otabek Oblokulov got his pilot's licence about three years ago.