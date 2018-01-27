Full subway service resumes on Line 1 after brief closure for reports of suspicious packages
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, January 27, 2018 12:05PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 27, 2018 12:45PM EST
Subway service was briefly suspended along a portion of Line 1 on Saturday as police responded to reports of suspicious packages at Sheppard West and Finch West stations.
Service was shut down between Pioneer Village and Wilson stations from about 11:45 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.
Police and other emergency services were dispatched to the scene during the closure.