TORONTO
Toronto

    • Frozen snack sold in Ontario recalled after undeclared ingredients discovered

    A label for Kroes Croquettes' frozen frikandellens can be seen above. (Health Canada) A label for Kroes Croquettes' frozen frikandellens can be seen above. (Health Canada)
    Share

    A brand of frozen snacks has been recalled after it was discovered that some of its products distributed in Ontario contained undeclared ingredients.

    On Jan. 19, Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall for 320 gram boxes of Kroes Croquettes' frozen frikandellens. The products contain milk ingredients that were not listed on the label, according to the agency.

    Consumers are being asked to check to see if they have any of the recalled products. If so, do not consume the products and instead, throw them out or return them to the location where it was purchased.

    “Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction,” the agency said.

    At this time, there have been no reported reactions to the recalled items.

    Correction

    A previous version of this article erroneously stated that Health Canada issued the recall. It has since been updated.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows

    Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News