Frost advisory issued for Toronto as temperatures drop overnight
The unseasonably warm temperatures recorded in Toronto earlier this month will feel even more like a distant memory when temperatures drop Wednesday night.
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the city as temperatures are expected to fall near or below the freezing mark.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The colder conditions are forecast to start at approximately 8 p.m. before dropping to a low of 1 C by 4 a.m., which will feel like -2 C with the wind chill.
Some plants may be damaged by the frost, Environment Canada warns, and residents are advised to cover up vegetation in frost-prone areas.
“Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops,” the weather agency said in its advisory.
- ONTARIO'S SUMMER FORECAST: What to expect from June to September
Other areas affected by the advisory include Windsor, Essex, and Chatham-Kent, Ont.
Temperatures are expected to swing back up to around 10 C by Thursday afternoon ahead of what is forecast to be a rainy weekend.
Earlier this month, Toronto and other parts of southern Ontario broke weather records when temperatures soared to 29 C in some areas.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police charge 4 after missing southern Ont. man's body found
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill as talks grind 'to a halt'
Striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill Wednesday as job action reaches its eighth straight day.
Flight attendants don't get paid when the plane door is open. Now there's a push to change that
CUPE, the union representing about 18,500 flight attendants across Canada, held a national day of action on Tuesday to condemn what Hussain calls an 'archaic practice': workers to only get paid once the pilot takes the brakes off the plane.
Canada developing new immigration policy to attract French-speaking people, teachers
The Liberal government says it is developing new policy on francophone immigration as a way to grow the French language in Canada.
Mendicino announces first step of firearm buyback program, targeting industry
The federal government is working with a national gun industry organization to figure out how to compensate retailers who own weapons on a list of banned guns, in the first phase of the long promised gun buyback program, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Wednesday.
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.
Why is China trying to act as mediator in Russia's war with Ukraine?
Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that Beijing will send an envoy to Ukraine to discuss a possible 'political settlement' to Russia's war with the country.
Australian prosecutors now doubt imprisoned mother killed her children
Prosecutors acknowledged to a government inquiry Wednesday that new scientific and genetic evidence left reasonable doubt that an Australian mother deliberately killed her four children 20 years after she was convicted of doing so.
Judge raps Trump for 'inappropriate' post on rape suit trial
Donald Trump made an 'entirely inappropriate' online statement about the trial of a rape lawsuit against him, the judge said Wednesday, warning the former U.S. president's lawyers that he could bring more legal problems upon himself.
CRA won't extend tax deadline as strike hits call centres, Canadians wait hours for help
The Canada Revenue Agency will not extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that has seen 39,000 of its workers walk off the job.
Montreal
-
About 20 per cent of $1.4 billion federal languages action plan to go to English in Quebec
About 20 per cent of the $1.4 billion over five years that Ottawa is adding to its action plan on official languages will support English in Quebec, the federal government said on the same day that third reading debate begins on Bill C-13 to modernize the Official Languages Act.
-
Canada developing new immigration policy to attract French-speaking people, teachers
The Liberal government says it is developing new policy on francophone immigration as a way to grow the French language in Canada.
-
Quebec teacher screaming at first-graders draws attention of premier
A recording of a Quebec teacher shouting at her first-grade students has come to the attention of Premier François Legault.
London
-
Pride flags and other banners banned from municipal properties and lamp posts in Norwich Township
A new bylaw approved in Norwich Township will restrict the types of flags permitted to fly on municipal properties and downtown lamp posts.
-
Decade-long search continues for missing Meaford man
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the search continues for a Meaford man who went missing 10 years ago.
-
Fog dissipates making way for sunshine
Fog has cleared in the region with a slight chance of afternoon showers.
Kitchener
-
City of Kitchener closes Roos Island, says new campers will not be allowed in Victoria Park
The City of Kitchener has closed public access to Roos Island in Victoria Park as part of an effort to clear an encampment that has been at the site since at least last spring.
-
Minor injuries reported after school bus crash near Brantford
Two people have been injured in a school bus crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon just north of Brantford, Ont., police say.
-
'Even the kitchen sink' stolen by Guelph, Ont. thieves: Police
Police are investigating after thieves stole around $1,200 worth of items from a Guelph, Ont. business – including a kitchen sink.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police charge 4 after missing southern Ont. man's body found
Four people -- including one man already facing two murder charges in connection to a Sudbury hotel shooting in December -- are facing charges after the body of a 31-year-old southern Ont. man was found in a wooded area in the Wahnapitae area of Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
-
Police asking for help identifying fatal Highway 17 hit-and-run suspect
As the investigation continues into a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 36-year-old woman on Highway 17 in the Bruce Mines area in January, police are releasing a photo of the suspect's truck.
-
Is No Frills, Food Basics or Sobeys cheaper? We went to find out
We went to three grocery stores to find out which one offers the cheapest prices for some of the most essential items.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill as talks grind 'to a halt'
Striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill Wednesday as job action reaches its eighth straight day.
-
Why did Ottawa police shoot and kill a bear in Kanata?
The city of Ottawa says Bylaw staff and partners with the National Capital Commission and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were not behind a decision to kill a bear in the city's west end Monday night.
-
Ottawa Senators to play two games in Sweden next season
The Ottawa Senators will play two regular-season games in Sweden next season, the NHL announced Wednesday.
Windsor
-
Two elderly people die after crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police say two elderly people have died after a crash on Tecumseh Road.
-
PSAC workers picket at Ambassador Bridge
The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) has set up a priority picket line the Ambassador Bridge on Wednesday.
-
Buses cancelled due to fog
A fog advisory is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Barrie
-
Hwy 400 crash involving 9 vehicles sends 2 to hospital
Two people were sent to hospital with minor injuries following a nine-vehicle crash on Highway 400 Tuesday night.
-
Decade-long search continues for missing Meaford man
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the search continues for a Meaford man who went missing 10 years ago.
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
Atlantic
-
'Where's the accountability?' Deadline looms for mass shooting inquiry recommendation
In the coming days, the federal and Nova Scotia governments will face the first deadline for action recommended by the inquiry that investigated the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Halifax budget committee agrees to 'park' paid parking on Saturdays
Business owners and organizations in Halifax’s downtown called on council to “park” its plan to charge for public parking on Saturdays in city parking zones.
-
New Brunswick premier says weak Tory results in byelections reveal linguistic divide
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says his party's poor performance in three byelections Monday is a sign of a deepening political divide along linguistic lines in the province.
Calgary
-
Police seek suspects in random attack of Calgary man inside LRT station
Calgary police are looking for help to identify a man and a woman they say were involved in an attack on a man that left him with 'serious medical complications.'
-
Calgary arena deal reached, will be built in Rivers District
The City of Calgary has signed a deal paving the way for construction of a new arena.
-
opinion
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: Danielle Smith has surpassed all expectations - not in a good way
Time will tell if Danielle Smith proves to be a good premier after all, but one thing is certain, writes Naheed Nenshi. 'She has done what I would have thought impossible: she’s made many Albertans long for the leadership of Jason Kenney.'
Winnipeg
-
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard arguing against extradition order at Appeal Court
An appeal hearing is underway in Winnipeg for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
'Not handling this very well': Manitoba woman upset over at-home sleep test process
A Manitoba woman waiting for sleep apnea treatment says she's back on another waitlist after paying out of pocket for an at-home test.
-
12-year-old girl stabbed at party; teen charged: Winnipeg police
A 38-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl have been charged following a house party in Winnipeg where a 12-year-old girl was stabbed on Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city council to decide on reduced parking meter fees in Chinatown
Vancouver’s Chinatown may be getting more help to revitalize the historic neighbourhood.
-
Vancouver hotel included on list of world's 10 best for food
Readers of Food & Wine magazine have named a Vancouver luxury hotel among the top 10 in the world for food.
-
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.
Edmonton
-
2 Edmonton girls coerced into working in sex trade, man charged: ALERT
A man is facing more than 30 charges after an investigation into the trafficking of at least two teen girls from the Edmonton area.
-
Oilers one win away from closing out playoff series with Kings after 6-3 win
Trade-deadline acquisition Nick Bjugstad scored twice and Zach Hyman contributed a goal off his chin to the Edmonton Oilers' 6-3 win Tuesday over the Los Angeles Kings to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series.
-
Pedestrian, 21, killed in crash in northern Alberta
A 21-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck while walking on a road in northern Alberta.