

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for parts of the Greater Toronto Area Friday night.

Temperatures are expected to drop to near or below the freezing mark with frost tonight in the Halton-Peel, York-Durham and Dufferin-Innisfil regions.

The weather agency warned that frost could lead to the damage and destruction of plants and crops.

Toronto will also have a chilly night with a high of 13 C, and low of 2 C with a risk of frost, but temperatures will pick up a little over the weekend.

Saturday will see a high of 13 C and low of 10 C, followed by a high of 18 C and low of 8 C Sunday.