From splash pads to Tony Award-winning musicals, here’s what to do in Toronto this weekend

As Toronto recovers from a history-making heat wave, this weekend is poised to be a perfect one to enjoy all the cultural events the city has to offer.

From Beyonce’s record-shattering world tour to pools and splash pads across the city, here’s what to do in Toronto this weekend.

MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT

Beyonce’s world tour has finally arrived in Toronto. Queen B will play the Rogers Centre on Saturday and Sunday. A handful of tickets are still available, starting at $234 each.

Tony Award-winning musical “Hadestown” opens at the Royal Alexandra Theatre tonight and plays until Aug. 20. Tickets start at $59.

The Toronto Fringe Festival opened on Wednesday and runs through the end of next week. Featuring over 100 performances, the festival has a mix of theatre, stand-up comedy and dance, with value passes available for those wishing to see multiple shows. Tickets are available here.

SUMMERLICIOUS IS BACK

Amidst growing pains for the city’s popular CafeTO program, the city has brought back Summerlicious, a “foodie event” that offers three-course, prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at over 200 local restaurants. A full list of participating restaurants is available on the City of Toronto website.

FREE ENTERTAINMENT

Small World Music Festival opens tonight and runs through Sunday, with a family-friendly lineup of music and arts from around the world. In addition to musical performances, there will be an interactive drum workshop and a crafts and activities zone for kids.

The Beaches International Jazz Festival opened on Thursday night and continues through the end of July. You can find the full line-up and schedule on the festival’s website.

Salsa on St. Clair returns on Saturday and Sunday, with salsa performances from dancers across the globe. The festival will also feature Latin music and authentic Latin food vendors.

Taste of Lawrence will take place this weekend, featuring over 130 vendors, rides and live entertainment.

POOLS AND SPLASH PADS

All City of Toronto pools and splash pads are now open for the summer, and will stay open until early September. Most outdoor pools are open from noon until 8 p.m., while splash pads are open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

WEATHER

After a week of sweltering heat, this weekend is forecasted to be much more moderate, with a Saturday high temperature of 20 degrees Celsius. There’s a risk of showers on Sunday, with a high temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.

ROAD CLOSURES

A number of streets across the city will be closed this weekend due to events and construction work:

Lawrence Avenue East will be closed between Birchmount Road and Warden Avenue until 1 a.m. on Monday for the Taste of Lawrence Festival.

St. Clair Avenue West will be close dbetween Christie Street and Winona Drive until 11 p.m. on Sunday for the Salsa on St. Clair Festival.

Broadview Avenue will be closed between Gerrard Street East and Danforth Avenue until November due to TTC infrastructure maintenance.

Gould Street is closed between Yonge Street and O’Keefe Lane until July 21 due to sewer main repairs.

St. Patrick Street is closed from 4 p.m. today until 7 p.m. on Sunday due to construction.

Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed between Parliament Street and Don Roadway from 3 a.m. on Saturday until 4 a.m. on Monday due to construction.

The Brimley Road northbound access to the 401 westbound collectors will be closed from 10 p.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. on July 24 for bridge work.