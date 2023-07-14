From major food festivals to indie theatre, here's what to do in Toronto this weekend
We’ve entered the dog days of summer in Toronto, with a lively mix of cultural and culinary events available for the city’s residents to enjoy.
From enormous food festivals to indie theatre productions, here’s what to check out in Toronto this weekend:
FOODIE PARADISE IN TORONTO
The Toronto Rib and Beer Fest returns to Yonge-Dundas Square. The festival features live musical performances and a range of barbecue and local beers for the city’s meat lovers to try out.
This weekend, the Festival of India will take over the Toronto Islands, with a “grand parade” followed by a free vegetarian buffet on Centre Island. The festival will also include live music, yoga, and a South Asian bazaar with local and international vendors.
Amidst growing pains for the city’s popular CafeTO program, the city has brought back Summerlicious, a “foodie event” that offers three-course, prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at over 200 local restaurants. A full list of participating restaurants is available on the City of Toronto website.
LIVE MUSIC AND CULTURAL EVENTS
The Beaches International Jazz Festival continues through the end of July. You can find the full line-up and schedule on the festival’s website.
This year marks the sixth annual Taste of the Middle East festival in Nathan Phillips Square, which features live music and a curated pool of authentic vendors.
Further west, Philippine Festival Mississauga will move into Celebration Square with live performances, dozens of vendors and activities for kids.
Bloor West StreetFest will take place in the heart of Bloor West Village, with street performers, food trucks and a sidewalk sale closing down a portion of Bloor Street on Saturday.
Alicia Keys plays Scotiabank Arena tonight, while The Zac Brown Band will play Budweiser Stage. Tickets are still available for both concerts.
THEATRE PERFORMANCES
The Toronto Fringe Festival runs through the end of this weekend. Featuring over 100 performances, the festival has a mix of theatre, stand-up comedy and dance, with value passes available for those wishing to see multiple shows. Tickets are available here.
The Mirvish run of “Hadestown” continues into its second week at the Royal Alexandra Theatre and plays until Aug. 20. Tickets start at $59.
Indie company Coal Mine Theatre’s production of “The Effect” by Lucy Prebble runs until July 30. Penned by one of the writers of “Succession,” the drama is surprisingly funny and makes exciting use of Coal Mine’s intimate theatre space.
POOLS AND SPLASH PADS
All City of Toronto pools and splash pads are now open for the summer, and will stay open until early September. Most outdoor pools are open from noon until 8 p.m., while splash pads are open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
WEATHER
It’s poised to be a cloudy weekend with a few scattered rain showers. Temperatures will reach the high 20s and rain squalls are expected to be brief.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Suspect taken into custody in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
A suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Friday.
From an aggregate price of $809K to the market correction, report looks at real estate trends in Canada
A new report has found that buyer demand for homes is remaining strong in Canada despite borrowing rate hikes — and the market may be stabilizing after the pandemic boom.
Aspartame a 'possible' carcinogen but evidence limited, WHO says
The Canadian Cancer Society and Health Canada are reviewing the World Health Organization's classification of aspartame as 'possibly carcinogenic.'
Emergency visa applications for Ukrainians fleeing war to end Saturday
Canada is expected to close applications for temporary emergency visas offered to Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression Saturday -- but hasn't announced whether it plans to offer long-term refuge.
'Bandanas, in essence' what firefighters are using to protect themselves from wildfire smoke: expert
Firefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
Kevin Spacey 'misread the signs' but did not assault man, actor tells London court
Kevin Spacey on Friday described an allegation he grabbed a man's crotch as 'made up,' in combative exchanges with prosecutors at the Oscar-winning actor's sexual assault trial.
8 people found dead in a boat off Senegal's coast and a search was launched for possible survivors
Eight migrants were found dead after a boat capsized off the coast of northern Senegal as it tried to reach Europe, the government said.
After the storm: Record-breaking rainfall and a possible 2nd tornado near Montreal
A powerful storm that swept through southwestern Quebec on Thursday produced record rainfall, flash flooding, and at least one tornado on the territory -- possibly two.
Putin says he offered Wagner mercenaries the option to keep operating as a single unit
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he offered mercenaries from the Wagner private military company the option of continuing to serve as a single unit under the same officer when he met with them five days after the group's abortive revolt last month that posed the most serious threat to his 23-year rule amid the war in Ukraine.
Montreal
-
After the storm: Record-breaking rainfall and a possible 2nd tornado near Montreal
A powerful storm that swept through southwestern Quebec on Thursday produced record rainfall, flash flooding, and at least one tornado on the territory -- possibly two.
-
200,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain powerless after storm
More than 200,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain without electricity the morning after a powerful storm swept through parts of the province.
-
Man furious after Quebec-issued death certificate not accepted because it's not in French
A Montreal area man is outraged after the Quebec government rejected his father's death certificate that was produced in English. It was the government that issued the certificate in the first place.
London
-
London jury hears evidence on 'frantic' scene of hit and run
A London jury heard evidence about the frantic scene officers came upon after a hit and run that left a 17 year old with life altering injuries.
-
One person dies after crash involving two vehicles and transport truck near Mitchell
One person has died after a three-vehicle crash just north of Mitchell on Thursday.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Vehicle lands on its side following Highbury Avenue Crash
A vehicle has ended up on its side following a single vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue north of London, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge residents express concern over homeless encampment at proposed CTS site
Frustration and emotions were high at a town hall meeting as residents expressed their concern over a homeless encampment at a proposed Consumption Treatment Services site in Cambridge.
-
Bride scrambles to fly guests to Las Vegas after Swoop cancels flights
A woman in Brantford, Ont. is scrambling to get flights for her guests rebooked for her wedding in Las Vegas, after Swoop Inc. cancelled flights for her and 14 others planning to attend the wedding.
-
Man arrested for soliciting money at drive-thru with knife in hand: Guelph police
Guelph police have arrested a man they say was asking for money from people in a drive-thru with a knife in his hand.
Northern Ontario
-
13-year-old charged with killing puppies: RCMP
Warning: the following story contains disturbing details. A 13-year-old faces animal cruelty charges after RCMP found several dead puppies on a Manitoba First Nation last week.
-
Troubled northern Ont. songwriter loses bid to have gun licence restored
The man who was at the centre of a 29-hour armed standoff with police in West Nipissing in 2017 has failed to convince a judge to restore his gun licence.
-
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
Lisa Marie Presley died from complications from bariatric surgery she had several years ago, authorities said Thursday.
Ottawa
-
At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
An estimated 125 homes were damaged when at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven Thursday afternoon. There are no reports of major injuries.
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
A section of Highway 417 through central Ottawa is closed until Monday for construction. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 14-16
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Windsor
-
Fatal crash involving motorcycle in Chatham-Kent
Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to the crash on Dawn Mills Road at Croton Line in Camden Township.
-
Shots-fired incident investigated on Ypres Boulevard
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects after shots were fired in the city’s east end.
-
Traffic blitz in Windsor on Friday
The latest blitz comes after one recently held at the corner of Tecumseh Road and Howard Avenue where 13 various enforcement actions were given.
Barrie
-
Fatal crash under investigation in Innisfil
One person has died and another was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Innisfil.
-
Resentful neighbours point fingers at longtime Orillia motel owner amid safety concerns
More than a dozen angry and resentful Orillia residents threw accusations at Silver Swan Villa Motel's longtime owner Michael Preston, alleging he profits off drugs and misery at the Davey Drive waterfront property.
-
Woman, 27, rolls vehicle after hydroplaning on Highway 11 in heavy rainfall
Provincial police say heavy rain Thursday morning is to blame for a single-vehicle rollover in Oro-Medonte that sent one person to the hospital.
Atlantic
-
'It's validating for my clients': Lawyer for Waterville class action suit
The lawyer for a class-action lawsuit alleging historical sexual assaults at the Nova Scotia Youth Centre in Waterville says the RCMP’s announcement of its investigation into the claims is “huge.”
-
'She was special': Moncton homicide victim fondly remembered by sister
The sister of a woman stabbed to death in Moncton, N.B., this week says the family is still in shock.
-
Ex-Mountie says he was told to drop sexual assault case because N.S. woman was lying
A former RCMP officer testified on Thursday that he was ordered to stop investigating an alleged sexual assault because his superiors thought the woman involved was lying.
Calgary
-
Alberta NDP calls on province to fully commit to Calgary's Green Line funding
Calgary's Green Line LRT expansion has approval from all three levels of government, but the Alberta NDP says the province isn't making it a priority.
-
'I can't afford food': Thousands of Calgarians seek help at produce giveaway
Thursday brought with it proof thousands of Calgarians are struggling under the weight of rising inflation, a housing crisis and high interest rates.
-
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash west of downtown Calgary
A motorcyclist was killed west of downtown Calgary Thursday evening after a crash and a fall from an overpass to a road below.
Winnipeg
-
'I wanted to have a conversation': Protestors show up at home of man who dumped mulch at Brady Road blockade
A Winnipeg man who dumped mulch on top of a mural at the Brady Road landfill blockade last weekend says he was trying to start a conversation with protestors about who should pay for the search for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
'They can quickly get dangerous': Coyote pup walks into Winnipeg woman's home
A Winnipeg woman received a surprise after a coyote pup snuck into her home Wednesday night.
-
13-year-old charged with killing puppies: RCMP
Warning: the following story contains disturbing details. A 13-year-old faces animal cruelty charges after RCMP found several dead puppies on a Manitoba First Nation last week.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver seeing 'higher-than-usual' water consumption; residents urged to conserve
Metro Vancouver is seeing “higher than usual” water consumption from residents due to the climbing temperatures, as the province warns of worsening drought conditions.
-
Hiker dies on after falling into canyon in Cypress Provincial Park
A man died after falling into a canyon while hiking in a popular provincial park on the North Shore Thursday, according to authorities.
-
Vancouver actors weigh in on Hollywood strike
Labour disputes in Hollywood are impacting the film and television industry in Vancouver, according to local actors.
Edmonton
-
'It's home': Alberta's Métis community rebuilds settlement after wildfire
Carrol Johnston points at flowering peonies in her otherwise charred garden as she walks through her property in a northern Alberta Métis settlement.
-
Father of Ben Stelter to travel to United States after doctors find tumour
The family of Ben Stelter is dealing with another health challenge.
-
From an aggregate price of $809K to the market correction, report looks at real estate trends in Canada
A new report has found that buyer demand for homes is remaining strong in Canada despite borrowing rate hikes — and the market may be stabilizing after the pandemic boom.