

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Several passenger trains are stuck east of Kingston after freight train cars derailed, blocking all trains and forcing VIA to cancel all remaining trains on Saturday.

Two CN freight train cars came off the tracks somewhere between Kingston and Gananoque to the east on Saturday afternoon.

"Two cars at the end of a westbound freight train derailed at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday just east of Kingston near John F. Scott Road," CN spokesperson Patrick Waldron told CP24. "Crews are working to remove the cars, repair any damage to the track and re-open the corridor."

The cars were carrying paper as cargo.

Crew members aboard a train stopped in Gananoque told passengers that the derailment would take as much as six hours to clear, a passenger told CP24.

VIA says it has cancelled service between Toronto and Ottawa and Toronto and Montreal for the rest of Saturday.

A spokesperson told CP24 that those whose trains were cancelled will receive refunds or the ability to rebook on future trips. Those stranded will receive bus transportation to their final destination.

“VIA Rail is doing its best to accommodate passengers that are currently on route with alternative transportation,” Marie-Anna Murat told CP24.

The agency later said buses were on the way to pick up stranded passengers.

Trains headed westbound from Ottawa to Toronto are not impacted by the derailment, VIA says.