

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Ice pellets are creating a hazardous commute for GTA residents this morning and the slippery conditions are expected to continue throughout the day.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA with ice pellets in the forecast starting early this morning.

"An area of freezing rain is moving over the area this morning. The freezing rain could persist for much of the day before changing to freezing drizzle this evening. Freezing drizzle is expected to continue tonight and into Thursday morning," Environment Canada's advisory read.

"The morning and evening commutes will likely be affected due to the potential for untreated surfaces to become icy. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur."

The inclement weather has prompted school boards in Toronto, Hamilton, and the regions of York, Halton, Peel, and Durham to cancel transportation this morning. Some schools have also been closed.

The city's winter operations team says sidewalk salting on high and low-volume routes started at around 4 a.m. in response to "freeze/thaw conditions caused by melting snow and Tuesday's failing temperatures."

Officials at Pearson International Airport say that weather-related delays and cancellations are anticipated.

The TTC will also be replacing streetcars with buses along the 506 Carlton and 512 St. Clair routes due to the weather.

Metrolinx says crews are out salting platforms and parking lots this morning but no weather-related delays have been reported.